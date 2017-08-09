Vacaville Police Arrest Woman Inside Stolen Truck in McDonald’s Parking Lot

VACAVILLE — A woman faces stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia charges after Vacaville police found her inside a stolen truck in a McDonald’s parking lot on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., an officer spotted a white Ford F-150 parked crooked in the McDonald’s parking lot on Alamo Drive, police said. All of the windows on the truck were covered, which drew the officer’s attention. The officer ran the license plates and the truck came back stolen out of Fairfield.

The officer noticed that someone was inside the vehicle but couldn’t clearly see the person because of the window coverings, police said.

The person inside the truck would later be identified as 20-year-old Deanna Stevens-Billum. Officers gave repeated commands over a PA system, but the woman refused to get out of the truck. The woman was in a standoff with police for about an hour.

Officers did not know if the woman was armed so they proceeded with caution. They used a bean bag round to break a window of the truck, police said. A flash bang device was also deployed as a distraction and a K-9 was sent to the open window. Stevens-Billum climbed out the passenger window as the K-9 approached and got on top of the truck cab.

Stevens-Billum refused to come down from the roof of the truck, so officers used a bean bag projectile and taser in order to take her into custody.

Stevens-Billum was medically cleared and then booked into the Solano County Jail.