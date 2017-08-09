Wag! Walking App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Number one on-demand dog walking app Wag!, launches in Sacramento. With Wag!, dog walkers can be summoned with as little as 30 minutes’ notice. Walks can be tracked on users’ phones by GPS in real time. A “pup report” is delivered by the app at the end of each walk, including a picture/video of the pet, map of the route taken, and full disclosure on exactly when and where the pet did its business. Wag! is offering Sactowners their first walk free!

