Young Swimmers from 13 States Compete in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Hundreds of swimmers are competing in the Western Zone Championships, which kicked off Wednesday in Roseville.

The competitors came from everywhere from Wyoming to just a day’s drive down Interstate 5.

“It’s really fun in San Diego,” Team San Diego swimmer Meilene Hanaki said. “It’s all outdoors and you get a really good goggle tan every day.”

These athletes really are the best of the west. It takes a lot of time and dedication just to even get here.

“They just have to continue to train, go to meets, get best times, and they have to score in the top 8 in their division in their gender for their local swim committee to make that all star selection team,” meet coordinator Denna Culpepper said.

Even after they qualify, for many of these 9 to 14-year-olds, it was quite the journey to get to the Roseville Aquatics Complex.