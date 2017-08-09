Yuba City Father Detained by ICE During Regular Check-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- A Yuba City father of two is facing deportation after he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a regular check-in.

Baljit Singh is from the Punjab region of India. He says he paid someone around $30,000 to bring him to Mexico, where he found someone to help him illegally cross the border into the U.S. in 2005.

Singh moved from Texas to Ohion before heading to Northern California.

He met his wife, Kate, while working at a gas station in Fort Bragg. They now have two boys and Singh works at a gas station in Yuba City while Kate is a homemaker.

Singh told FOX40 he applied for asylum when he first came to the U.S. but was denied. He was given a social security number while his case was being reviewed so he could legally work.

He said his status was denied because of a clerical error by his former attorney.

So for the last several years, Singh has been working to get legal status. Part of his efforts include regular check-ins with ICE agents.

He says his February check-in didn't have any problems but was arrested and jailed for a week on August 1.

Singh was told he has three months to leave the country.