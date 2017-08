SACRAMENTO — An overturned big rig is blocking traffic in South Sacramento.

The big rig is blocking the southbound Highway 99 Mack Road off ramp.

The big rig is reportedly leaking fuel onto the roadway.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

