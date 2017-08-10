Community Pays Respects to Fallen Marine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- "There he goes. We love you Lenin."

As a motorcade escorted his hearse into Tracy, the love for Lance Corporal Lenin Priego Zurita surrounded him from the street.

The stars and stripes symbolizing his sacrifice were not taken for granted in his hometown.

"It hit me again. And I just know it's gonna be even harder seeing him in the casket," said good friend Nahhum Diaz.

The 20-year-old Marine didn't lose his life during combat. He died suddenly on July 30 while stationed at the Pentagon. He was found unconscious in his barracks. His best friends say he recently started having seizures, but that doctors were monitoring his health. His family is still awaiting the results of an autopsy.

"Doesn't matter if he died on the battlefield or back in the states. He's serving in a time of conflict and he's a hero," said Army veteran Jason Fell.

Fell never got a chance to meet Zurita, but he didn't need to. His accomplishments speak volumes about the kind of young man he was.

"Honestly, that makes me feel really good," Diaz said.

Diaz said Zurita recently made Marine of the quarter and unbeknownst to him, before he passed away, he was also selected as Marine of the year.

He says Zurita's family accepted that honor for him this week in Washington, D.C.

"Oh wow. That's great. That's just, that's ... just a blessing when you really think about it," Fell said.

"He'll always be here. The memories will stay in my heart," Diaz said.