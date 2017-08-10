× Kings’ Randolph Arrested on Pot Charge

LOS ANGELES — Newly signed Sacramento Kings power forward Zach Randolph was arrested Wednesday night during an apparent clash with police in the Watts area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officers were called to a housing project for reports of a large crowd of people in the street smoking and playing loud music.

Randolph was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, which is a felony. Another man was arrested on a gun charge.

TMZ reports the crowd grew hostile after the arrests. Six patrol vehicles were reported to have been vandalized.

Randolph was released from jail Thursday morning.

Randolph began his NBA career in 2001 with the Portland Trailblazers before spending time playing for the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. He had a long stint with the Memphis Grizzles until he signed a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings in July.