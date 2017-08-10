Locals Racing in MotoAmerica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MotoAmerica is coming up and Paul is chatting with Cameron and Ezra Beaubier about the event. MotoAmerica is the premier motorcycle road racing championship in the western hemisphere and for the first time since 2012 this championship will make its long awaited return to the region with the Championship at Sonoma Raceway, August 11-13.

The biggest name in MotoAmerica happens to be Cameron -- a Sacramento-area native. He hails from Roseville and is the two-time defending Superbike Champion (2015 & 2016). He’s been the most dominant figure in American road racing and as a result, he is this country’s most promising young homegrown talent at the age of 24.

His younger brother Ezra races in MotoAmerica as well, in the entry-level Superstock 600 division.