SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County park rangers say there has been an uptick in crime along the American River Parkway over last year.

In the first six month of 2017, park rangers say there have been 25 reported violent crimes. In the same period of 2016, there were 20 reported violent crimes.

County Supervisor Phil Serna says the Board of Supervisors will address the issue in a meeting this month.