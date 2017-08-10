Rocklin Lacrosse Program Fundraiser

The "Back-to-School Freedom Party" is a night for adults to gather their friends for a fun night out to celebrate the kids returning to school. This is an adults-only event.

A key component to the success is having the funds to get the club running. The club will need lacrosse balls, goals, lining equipment, scoring equipment and many other necessary items. They are hoping to fund these items with our first fundraiser on Saturday, August 19 from 7-10pm at the Ranch House.

Back-to-School Freedom Party

7-10pm

at The Ranch House, 851 Old Ranch House Road

((21 yrs + only event))