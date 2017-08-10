Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 8th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival returns August 12th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and August 13th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring the Chase Walker Band, as seen on 'The Voice,' on the festival main stage. The multicultural festival offers live entertainment on two stages, kids zone with arts and crafts, inflatables and kiddy rides, Afrikan marketplace, 5k fun-walk race, lots of food trucks and home-made banana cuisine. Just $8 online, $10 at the gate, kids under 5 free. Learn more at sacbananafestival.com.

More info:

Sacramento Banana Festival

Saturday & Sunday

William Land Park

(916) 320-9573

SacBananaFestival.com