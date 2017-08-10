Start of School Year Looms over Vacaville Construction Projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- With one week left of the summer break for the Vacaville Unified School District, there's still quite a lot of construction work left to be done at Willis Jepson Middle School.

Improvements to Jepson include a new culinary arts studio, locker rooms, HVAC improvements and ADA compliance. Vacaville voters passed Measure A in 2014, which allocated $194 million for school improvement projects. Jepson gets $8 million of that money.

Construction crews say the bulk of the work will be done by the time students arrive for their first day of school.

Other schools in the district are also getting upgrades, including a new athletic stadium Will C. Wood High School. All schools in the district will be getting improved security equipment.