Suspect in Stockton Officer-Involved Shooting Arrested, Second Suspect Wanted

STOCKTON — Authorities have arrested a man involved in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Stockton on June 26.

That night, around 11 p.m., multiple Stockton officers were fired at during a vehicle pursuit.

Martin Harlan has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer and gang enhancements.

The 26-year-old was also arrested on August 5 by Hayward Police for carjacking, firearm violations, evading an officer, felony hit and run and assault on two Hayward officers.

Harlan remains at the Alameda County Jail.

The Stockton Police Department is also looking for 48-year-old Steven Rodriguez in connection to the June shooting.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.