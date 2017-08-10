× Tree Falls on Stockton Elementary School

STOCKTON — A large limb of an oak tree fell onto part of a building Thursday morning at Davis Elementary School in Stockton.

Principal Damon Auchard said no one was on campus when the limb fell.

District officials went to the campus to assess the damage, and say there was minor damage to the roofs of two classrooms. Students who are normally in those classrooms were temporarily be relocated to other rooms Thursday.

Repairs were expected to be wrapped up Thursday night.

The tree, which Auchard estimates is about 200 years old, will be completely removed over the next few days.