Your Weekend, August 10

Posted 11:36 AM, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35AM, August 10, 2017

The weekend is here and that means Paul and Simone have a list of events curated by Sacramento365.

Sacramento Banana Festival
William Land Park
Sat 10am-7pm; Sun 10am-5pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-banana-festival/

The Fire Spectacular 10 Year Anniversary
William Land Park
Sat 11am-10pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/10th-fire-spectacular/

Star Gazing Party
Gibson Ranch Regional Park
Sat 8pm-11pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/star-gazing-party/

Have An Offal Day 4
Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op
Sun 2pm-5pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/offal-day-4/

Make It A Night
Wide Open Walls Mural Festival
Throughout Sacramento
Various times
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/wide-open-walls-mural-festival/

Where to Eat: Low Brau Bierhalle
Where to Grab A Drink: Kupros Craft House

