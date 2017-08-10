Your Weekend, August 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend is here and that means Paul and Simone have a list of events curated by Sacramento365.

Sacramento Banana Festival

William Land Park

Sat 10am-7pm; Sun 10am-5pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-banana-festival/

The Fire Spectacular 10 Year Anniversary

William Land Park

Sat 11am-10pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/10th-fire-spectacular/

Star Gazing Party

Gibson Ranch Regional Park

Sat 8pm-11pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/star-gazing-party/

Have An Offal Day 4

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op

Sun 2pm-5pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/offal-day-4/

Make It A Night

Wide Open Walls Mural Festival

Throughout Sacramento

Various times

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/wide-open-walls-mural-festival/

Where to Eat: Low Brau Bierhalle

Where to Grab A Drink: Kupros Craft House