100-Acre Fire Near Lake Berryessa Prompts Voluntary Evacuations

NAPA COUNTY — Voluntary evacuations are in effect for the Canyon Fire, which has scorched 100 acres west of Lake Berryessa.

Evacuation advisories have been issued for residents located along Highway 128, between Lower Chiles Valley and Capell Valley Cross roads.

Cal Fire reports the fire has been 10 percent contained by personnel.

Highway 128, or Sage Canyon Road, has been blocked off at Somerston Estate. The highway is also closed at Moskowite Corner and Berryessa Knoxville Road is closed at the Capell Launch Ramp.