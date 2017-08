FRESNO COUNTY — Two people are still missing five days after they were seen in Sequoia National Park.

Jie Song and Yinan Wang were last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. after they toured Crystal Cave.

Their plan was to go to Kings Canyon National Park and stay the night in Fresno. They had reservations in Yosemite National Park for August 7, but never showed up.

Song and Wang’s car is a white 2012 Ford Fusion sedan with license plate number 6XMM431.