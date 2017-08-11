Mae is in the kitchen with Chef Polo Adamo from Adamo's restaurant as he prepares some filet mignon along with sides. Polo has some special tips on how to prepare and cook them so you can celebrate on National Filet Mignon Day on August 13.
Cooking: National Filet Mignon Day Preview
-
Mother’s Day Dinner at Jackson Rancheria
-
Prisoner Requests Extensive Last Meal Before Execution on Tuesday
-
Celebrate National Barbecue Month!
-
Celebrate Ice Cream with Leatherby’s!
-
Honolulu Fire: Victim Remembered as Talented and Caring
-
-
Here is Who Trump Could Pick to Replace Comey
-
Teen Who Suffered Spinal Injuries on Spring Break Trip Shocks Classmates at Graduation
-
Hawaii: First State to Prepare for Nuclear Attack
-
Some Campgrounds Still Closed After Record-Setting Winter
-
Father’s Day Eggs Benedict
-
-
Trump’s First Paycheck to Fund Restoration Projects at Antietam Battlefield
-
Sacramento Native Scales El Capitan without a Rope
-
Starting Hurricane Season Without Leaders of NOAA and FEMA Should ‘Scare the Hell Out of Everybody’