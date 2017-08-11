Cooking: National Filet Mignon Day Preview

Posted 10:55 AM, August 11, 2017, by , Updated at 10:54AM, August 11, 2017

Mae is in the kitchen with Chef Polo Adamo from Adamo's restaurant as he prepares some filet mignon along with sides. Polo has some special tips on how to prepare and cook them so you can celebrate on National Filet Mignon Day on August 13.