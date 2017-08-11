Former Stockton Mayor Agrees to Plea Deal in Amador County Case

AMADOR COUNTY — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva and the Amador County District Attorney’s Office reached a plea agreement Friday morning in a case stemming from his 2016 arrest.

Silva faced four misdemeanor counts. Three were dropped in exchange for Silva entering a no contest plea for furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was arrested in August 2016 at the Stockton Kids Camp at Silver Lake on three misdemeanors and one felony, illegally recording without the subject’s knowledge, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor.

Investigators say Silva had kept an audio recording of a strip poker game at the camp involving at least one minor.

Silva’s sentence is now 40 hours of community service and a year of probation, along with $370 in court fees and fines. His legal team considers it a victory.

“It’s obvious by the election results he lost a tremendous support in the community, and it’s obviously a direct result of the false allegations that were leveled at him,” Allen Sawyer, one of Silva’s attorney’s, told FOX40. “So does this go a long way in proving that he was right? Of course it does. Is he still damaged by it? Of course he is.”

Attorneys say Silva was “somber” leaving the courtroom.

Silva later released a written statement:

I am glad that I am putting this matter behind me. I look forward to the 40 hours of community service helping disadvantaged youth in Stockton. I regret that I allowed adult counselors to drink a beer at the end of the year staff party when they were not yet twenty one years old. As the Mayor of Stockton at that time I should have used better judgment. However, I have not and would not ever put any child in danger. I am glad that any such allegation was proven false by my lawyers and dismissed. I look forward to rebuilding my life.

FOX40 requested an interview with Silva. He declined, stating he would only speak with FOX40 if he was offered a job at the station with a $50,000 salary.