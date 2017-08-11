Former Students Steal from Del Oro High School Gym

LOOMIS — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports five former Del Oro High School students were arrested on suspicion of stealing from the school’s gym.

Eighteen-year-olds Cody Sterns, Jose Munoz, Cole Pietak, Eddie Owens and Ian Walsh were all booked at the Placer County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary and conspiracy.

The teenagers were able to get into the Bonner Gym around 2 a.m. August 4.

From there they went into the boy’s locker room, where they stole sports equipment and students’ belongings from lockers. A historic trophy was also taken from its case.

School staff were able to identify some of the former students in surveillance footage captured that morning.

The stolen property has been recovered and will be returned to the school and students.