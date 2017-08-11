Human Remains Discovered on Quincy Property

QUINCY — Plumas County detectives are working to determine the identity of a man whose remains were found Thursday on a property in Quincy.

The resident of the property between downtown Quincy and Plumas District Hospital called deputies after discovering the human remains.

Identification was located nearby, but the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reports that it will be a while before they can confirm the man’s name.

Detectives do not believe there was any criminal activity surrounding the man’s death.