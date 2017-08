SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The identity of one of the people found dead in a home on Bonniemae Way Wednesday has been identified.

William Hauge, 68, was found dead along with an elderly woman after someone was called to check on the home.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the cause or causes of their deaths and will be revealed following an autopsy. It was determined that they did not die of natural causes, however.

The two may be family members, but their connection is not certain.