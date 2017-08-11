In Your Neighborhood: Manteca

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Gary and Sarah are checking out Manteca and some of its cool locations.
Bass Pro Shop - 1356 Bass Pro Drive
- This store includes an archery range where you can take lessons.
Tony and Mrs. K's Bakery and Cafe - 1195 E Yosemite Avenue
- This place is a local favorite that includes Greek favorites as well as traditional breakfast and lunch items. Tony and Mrs. K’s is named after Artemis and Hercules’ father and mother, Tony and Kostoula Vourakis. Tony immigrated to the United States from Greece in 1911 and returned with Kostoula in 1947 after they were married. This company is a tribute to the life and memory of Tony and Kostoula. Tony was a farmer and Kostoula was an extraordinary cook, baker, and seamstress.
Creative Arts Zone - 1084 Mellon Avenue
- Creative Arts Zone was opened to provide the opportunity for every person to develop their artistic skills and have fun. Creative Arts Zone (CAZ) offers a variety of music, and fine art classes, music and creative drama, for students of all ages. Designed to broaden students' abilities and perspective, while fostering creativity and enjoyment for the arts. Every Creative Arts Zone class is a truly fun and dynamic experience that will spark creativity, engagement, exploration and individual expression.