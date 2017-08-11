In Your Neighborhood: Manteca

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Gary and Sarah are checking out Manteca and some of its cool locations.

Bass Pro Shop - 1356 Bass Pro Drive

This store includes an archery range where you can take lessons.

Tony and Mrs. K's Bakery and Cafe - 1195 E Yosemite Avenue

This place is a local favorite that includes Greek favorites as well as traditional breakfast and lunch items. Tony and Mrs. K’s is named after Artemis and Hercules’ father and mother, Tony and Kostoula Vourakis. Tony immigrated to the United States from Greece in 1911 and returned with Kostoula in 1947 after they were married. This company is a tribute to the life and memory of Tony and Kostoula. Tony was a farmer and Kostoula was an extraordinary cook, baker, and seamstress.

Creative Arts Zone - 1084 Mellon Avenue