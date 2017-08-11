Man Arrested, Suspected of Carjacking Family Visiting Stockton

STOCKTON — Police say a man carjacked a South Korean family visiting Stockton and drove off with one of their kids.

According to investigators, the car was stolen Thursday night outside the Best Western on East March Lane. Two boys were sleeping in the back of the car, and their mother was only able to get one out before the man drove away.

Police said the child was dropped off with a stranger about half a mile away.

Officers caught up with the car a few blocks away on Townehome Drive, where the man tried to run away.

After a short foot chase, police say they arrested 38-year-old Joshua Temple on suspicion of carjacking, child endangerment and resisting arrest.

There were no reported injuries.