Modesto Fire Dept.: ‘Body’ in Creek was Just Dracula

MODESTO — Emergency crews in Modesto responded to reports of a possible body in a creek near the E. & J. Gallo Winery early Thursday afternoon.

It turns out it was just a life-sized, stuffed Dracula doll.

The Modesto Fire Department sent an engine, a truck and a battalion chief to Dry Creek around 1:40 p.m. Thursday after a security employee at the winery called.

Responding firefighters were undoubtedly relieved that the situation turned out to not be a tragedy.

It was not immediately known how the doll ended up in the water, but Halloween decorations are started to appear in some stores.