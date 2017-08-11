Navy Veteran’s Specialized Bike Stolen Out of His Elk Grove Garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- An outpouring of support has been growing for a local Navy veteran over, of all things, a stolen bike.

Jordan Stevenson isn't shy about being shot in the line of duty, in fact he's not shy about a lot of things.

So, when he posted on Facebook that his specialized bike was stolen from his garage Thursday people couldn't help but spread the word.

Early Thursday morning, the first day of school for Stevenson's 7-year-old son, someone had gone into their garage and stolen the veteran's one-of-a-kind bike, which had been specialized to his needs.

"Had the guy set it up for me completely custom with electronic gears, so I didn't have to shift any gears or let go with my hand," Stevenson said. "So it was all electronic, gears, brakes, everything, so I could operate it with my left hand because I can't use my right arm."

Stevenson lost the use of the entire right side of his body back in 2011 when he was in Afghanistan serving with a special forces group.

"Eight days into my deployment to Afghanistan, operating at night, which is what we typically did, I got into a gun fight and got shot in the head," Stevenson said. "I got shot in the front of my helmet."

Jordan spent the next month in a coma, fighting for his life. When he came to his doctors explained the extent of his injury.

"It completely shattered the left hemisphere of my skull," Stevenson said.

Over the next several years he made huge strides in his recovery, even throwing out the first pitch on Memorial Day in 2014 at the Giants game in San Francisco.

"Probably one of the coolest things I've ever done," he said. "The entire AT&T Park cheering as I throw out the first pitch."

But in 2016 his right leg was giving him lots of problems so Jordan made the tough choice to have his leg amputated.

"It was a hard choice, but I'm at a place where I am happy I did it, and I'm thankful it went well and I get around now," Stevenson said.

That quality of life included cycling, an activity he picked up during his rehabilitation. But now that too, for the time being, has been taken from him.

"They took advantage of what they saw and took that from me," Stevenson said. "So, I feel very violated in that they had to have known they were taking something special from somebody and felt comfortable enough to take it out of my garage."

Stevenson estimates the cost of the specialized bike to be between $8,000 and $9,000.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Elk Grove police.

Visit Ranger Road's site to donate and help Stevenson get a new bike.