NRATV Host Appears to Joke North Korea Should Attack Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A host on NRATV.com posted a tweet Friday morning appearing to joke that North Korea should attack Sacramento.
Grant Stinchfield‘s tweet comes amid escalating tensions between the US and North Korea. North Korean military officials said earlier this week they were examining a plan to attack Guam in an effort to contain US military bases.
Stinchfield, who also hosts a radio show in Dallas, was met with fierce backlash.
Others came to Stinchfield’s defense, saying he was just joking.
Stinchfield appears to have deleted the tweet later Friday morning.