NRATV Host Appears to Joke North Korea Should Attack Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A host on NRATV.com posted a tweet Friday morning appearing to joke that North Korea should attack Sacramento.

Grant Stinchfield‘s tweet comes amid escalating tensions between the US and North Korea. North Korean military officials said earlier this week they were examining a plan to attack Guam in an effort to contain US military bases.

Stinchfield, who also hosts a radio show in Dallas, was met with fierce backlash.

So you want N Korea to bomb a US city? — Ryan Moore (@ryanmoore) August 11, 2017

Grant Stinkfield — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 11, 2017

Let's send a note to America that you want North Korea to nuke the United States #Traitor — J. Random Smith (@Zyrgle) August 11, 2017

Others came to Stinchfield’s defense, saying he was just joking.

Wow … doesn't take much to get these people going huh? Lol — Mike K 🇺🇸 (@MichaelKuehn5) August 11, 2017

Learn how #sarcasm + #satire work. For example: San Francisco is proudly unAmerica. Exit to the left. Or just karma https://t.co/eTFoep7YTa — Righty (@RightinCA) August 11, 2017

Stinchfield appears to have deleted the tweet later Friday morning.