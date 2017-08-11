NRATV Host Appears to Joke North Korea Should Attack Sacramento

Posted 11:21 AM, August 11, 2017, by

SACRAMENTO — A host on NRATV.com posted a tweet Friday morning appearing to joke that North Korea should attack Sacramento.

Screen grab of a since-deleted tweet from Grant Stinchfield

Grant Stinchfield‘s tweet comes amid escalating tensions between the US and North Korea. North Korean military officials said earlier this week they were examining a plan to attack Guam in an effort to contain US military bases.

Stinchfield, who also hosts a radio show in Dallas, was met with fierce backlash.

Others came to Stinchfield’s defense, saying he was just joking.

Stinchfield appears to have deleted the tweet later Friday morning.