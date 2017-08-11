Officials Search for Climber who Went Missing in Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Parks

FRESNO COUNTY — A man who was attempting to climb a route between Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks has been missing for the last three days.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and National Parks Service officials are searching for 55-year-old Tom Fennessy after those who were with him reported him missing Thursday.

Fennessy, who has been through the area before, left camp to climb the route from Thunderbolt Peak to Sill Traverse on his own.

He stands at 5-feet-8-inches tall and was last seen wearing an orange jacket, red climbing helmet, yellow-green backpack and black pants.

Officials are trying to gather more information from other climbers who may have been through the same area since August 9, when Fennessy was last seen.