Rash of Tire Thefts Hit East Sacramento Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An East Sacramento man woke up Tuesday to find his car propped up on bricks. Someone had stolen his tires.

Frank A. -- he declined to let FOX40 use his last name -- says he was shocked, that his neighborhood along I Street near McKinely Park and Sutter Middle School is pretty safe.

"Pretty scary the reality of it," he said.

Later, Franks says he realized he wasn't the only victim of this type of crime. Someone told him the same thing happened to another car, parked near the Circle K convenience store on the other side of the Cap City Freeway from the park.

One of Frank's neighbors posted on NextDoor, reporting catching the thieves in the act -- and the thieves threw the jack at his window.