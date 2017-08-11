Rash of Tire Thefts Hit East Sacramento Neighborhood

Frank A. -- he declined to let FOX40 use his last name -- says he was shocked, that his neighborhood along I Street near McKinely Park and Sutter Middle School is pretty safe.
"Pretty scary the reality of it," he said.
Later, Franks says he realized he wasn't the only victim of this type of crime. Someone told him the same thing happened to another car, parked near the Circle K convenience store on the other side of the Cap City Freeway from the park.
One of Frank's neighbors posted on NextDoor, reporting catching the thieves in the act -- and the thieves threw the jack at his window.