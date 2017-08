Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting at a downtown Sacramento nightclub.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday at Parlare Euro Lounge located at 10th and J streets.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident but say a fight occurred inside the club which lead to the shooting.

