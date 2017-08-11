UC to Pay Employees $1.3M Following Payroll Error Settlement

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The University of California will pay more than $1.3 million in back wages and damages to thousands of employees as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Sacramento Bee reports a payroll issue resulted in 13,700 non-academic employees routinely missing out on small amounts of money in their payments. The university system noticed the error in late 2015 amid its switch to a new payroll system and asked the labor department to investigate.

The settlement includes $746,000 in back wages and $616,000 in damages. That money will go to anyone who lost out on more than $20 due to the error between 2014 and 2016. The system will not take back payments from anyone paid slightly more than they were owed due to the error.