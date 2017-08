Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sustainable chef Gerard Viverito wants to redefine the concept of eco-friendly urban foraging. His five-step guide to entry-level sustainable urban foraging teaches people how to forage for responsibly produced food in and around their urban communities. Now we have the option of taking care of our neighbors, who are supplying our fruits, vegetables and livestock. Not only does the food taste better, but we're making a difference.

More info:

ChefGerard.com