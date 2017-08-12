Group Holds Walking Vigil Through Sacramento in Response to Charlottesville Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A group of about 75 people held a walking vigil in downtown Sacramento Saturday, carrying candles for the those affected by the deadly incident in Charlottesville, Virginia

They chanted against President Trump, the KKK and fascism.

Those attending the march wouldn't say what their group was called, in fact the people FOX40 tried to talk to didn't want to talk at all about their views on what happened on the east coast, but others did.

"We were really upset about it because our organization's mission is to illuminate hate-filled violence," said Gloria Partida.

Partida is co-chair of the Davis Phoenix Coalition, an organization to eliminate intolerance that started after she says her son was attacked for his sexuality.

We caught up with Partida at Saturday evening's Mariachi Festival de Sacramento, where she said her group has already planned a unity rally in response to Charlottesville's violence.

"We feel that we do need to respond," Partida said. "We have to make our voices heard in the community and you always have to step up and speak up and reaffirm that these things are not OK."