Juvenile Arrested After Brawl, Shots Fired at Stockton Movie Theater

STOCKTON — Around 10:30 p.m. authorities received a call about a brawl breaking out at the Regal Cinemas movie theater in downtown Stockton on El Dorado Street.

When police arrived the fighting had stopped but there was still a large group of people at the scene. As police were asking people to leave a single gunshot was fired in the distance.

Around the corner, police located and arrested a 16-year-old who had a revolver in his backpack.

No one was injured.

The Stockton Police Department says the two incidents seem to be related but the situation is still under investigation.