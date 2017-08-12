Daughters of Man Killed by Stockton Officer Demand Answers, File Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The children of a man killed by a Stockton police officer filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the City of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department, Police Chief Eric Jones and the officer who shot their father.

Colby Friday was killed August 16 of last year after police say he fit the description of a robbery suspect. According to police, at that point the officer, David Wells, had no other choice but to shoot after seeing Friday had a handgun.

But the family doesn’t believe some of the details. They also want to see the entire footage captured by Wells' body camera.

Friday's two daughters have now demanded that Wells be fired and all information about the shooting be released.

“I want David Wells to be held accountable for the murder of my son," said Friday's mother, Denise Friday Hall. "He assassinated my son."

Lawyers for the family say they haven't been given any information about the shooting, not even a police report.

“As of now, neither the District Attorney nor the Stockton Police Department have been willing to release a police report,” said Attorney Yolanda Huang.

Their family is also asking for some payment and want changes to be made to police policies.

“They have not yet contacted us to say anything that they are going to work with us with a list of demands," Friday Hall said.

Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department said they cannot comment on a lawsuit in progress, but Officer David Wells is still on the force.

Lawyers say the next step for the lawsuit is to wait for the courts to schedule a status hearing sometime in December.

The family celebrated Friday's life Saturday in a party at Weberstown Park. They had music and food and gave out backpacks to local children.