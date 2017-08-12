Three Young Teens Shot, Injured Near Sacramento Movie Theater

SACRAMENTO — Three young teens were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting around 10:37 p.m. Friday.

Police say a security officer at the theater on Center Parkway was flagged down by a male juvenile who walked into the lobby with a gunshot wound.

Two additional teens with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

Police say the victims were with a group of friends in the rear parking lot when they heard multiple gunshots.

All three teens were stuck once and were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

No arrests have been made in this case.