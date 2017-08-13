4-Year-Old Shot Several Times at Stockton Gas Station

STOCKTON — A 4-year-old was shot several times Saturday at a Stockton gas station.

The girl and her father pulled into the parking lot of United Gasoline on East Main Street around 8:29 p.m.

The Stockton Police Department reports three men in a white, two-door car shot at the two, hitting the girl and the vehicle she was in.

A 4yo girl is recovering after being shot at a Stockton gas station last nite. Police looking 4 three male suspects in a white sedan @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/9ttD9c3efN — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) August 13, 2017

She has been taken to UC Davis Medical Center and is recovering.

Officers are searching for the suspects, who they believe are two Hispanic men and one black man. They could not provide any further information on their identities or the identities of the victims.

