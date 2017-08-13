California Capital Airshow is Honoring an Unsung Hero!

Is there a hero in your community? Enter to win them the ride of a lifetime!

7UP and Raley’s have partnered with the California Capital Airshow to offer a unique opportunity for an ‘Unsung Hero’ from the Sacramento region to ride in an oh-so sleek Aero L-39 Albatros Jet with a member of the Patriots Jet Team!

The ‘Unsung Hero’ program is designed to highlight someone from our area who has given of themselves to better our community. Unsung Heroes might include an average citizen who saved a life; a renowned teacher; a community humanitarian; a local firefighter, paramedic, police officer, a retired military member or someone who mentors children or volunteers as a coach or tutor in a youth program.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE TODAY!

Guidelines for Nominees:

> Must be at least 21 years old and live in the Sacramento region

> In good physical condition

> An ‘Unsung Hero’ that has shown courage and leadership in the community

People ineligible for the program include but are not limited to, active-duty military members, elected and appointed officials, unit honorary commanders, newscasters, reporters, board of directors or other individuals who have the ability to garner publicity in their own right.

Limit one (1) nomination entry per nominee

Grand Prize includes:

> A ride in the oh-so sleek Aero L-39 Albatros Jet with a member of the Patriots Jet Team

> One-night stay at one of California Capital Airshow’s hotel partners

> 2 California Capital Airshow VIP Capital Club tickets

> VIP Parking Pass

Dates of Contest: Begins July 24, 2017 at 12:00pm PT and ends August 18, 2017 at 12:00pm PT

Winner will be announced August 28, 2017

*No purchase necessary