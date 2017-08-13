Dashcam Captures Mountain Lion Darting Across Foresthill Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- Deputies were caught by surprise when a mountain lion darted across Foresthill Bridge in Auburn last week.

The sudden appearance of the big cat was all caught on a patrol car's dashboard camera.

Several emergency vehicles were pulled along the side of Foresthill Road on an early morning call.

Two Placer County Sheriff's deputies can be seen chatting in the video until the mountain lion leaps over a center divider. The deputies turn around to catch a glimpse of the animal before it disappears across the roadway.

Thankfully the bridge was clear of cars and the mountain lion was not injured nor did it cause any accidents.