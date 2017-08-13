Demonstrators Gather at Sacramento City Hall in Response to Charlottesville Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Hundreds of demonstrators were at Sacramento City Hall on Sunday night to condemn the violence that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

"We are here tonight to stand up against hate and bigotry."

Political leaders from around the region stood shoulder-to-shoulder with other demonstrators, many of whom came from miles away.

"It's not just about the president. But you can't ignore the fact -- look it, words matter. What is said matters. And what is not said matters," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

"It's not an exaggeration to say we may be at a place in this country similar to where Germany was in the 1930s. And we can't be silent any more," said Dave Jackson, who came from Placerville.

About halfway through the programmed demonstration, homelessness activists and Black Lives Matter protesters began to shout down the mayor's address.

And by the end, the demonstration was almost completely co-opted by Black Lives Matter protesters.

They chanted and drummed during what was supposed to be a silent march through the streets.

And once the march reached the Capitol, Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were not on the planned speakers list took center stage.

"Where were you? Where were you when we all went to City Hall to say we want a police commission with power?" one demonstrator shouted.