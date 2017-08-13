Local Mom Says Her Son Got Sick After Trip to Raging Waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Thirteen-year-old Josiah Paulsen says he got sick a day after visiting Raging Waters at Cal Expo.

At first, Josiah thought he was suffering from heat stroke because of his symptoms -- headache, diarrhea and stomach pains. But when the teen visited his doctor, tests showed he had cryptosporidium -- an infection involving parasites that is commonly contracted at public pools.

Josiah's mother, Michelle Paulsen, contacted Raging Waters corporate headquarters in Los Angeles. She says they took her information but never called her back with an apology or any type of resolution.

Michelle Paulsen says she, her son and other family members have season passes for the water park. She said they have visited Raging Waters five times over the summer, but she says they won't be going back.

According to the Sacramento County inspection report, Raging Waters was cited for multiple violations including inadequate chlorine levels in one pool and a dirty bathroom when inspectors checked the premises at the end of June.

Michelle Paulsen says she just wants other people to know that if they get sick, or their children become sick, after visiting a waterpark that this may be the reason.

FOX40 contacted Raging Waters corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, however, an automated message Sunday said the offices were closed for the day.