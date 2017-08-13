Police Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect who Left Bicyclist on Sacramento Road

SACRAMENTO — Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left a bicyclist after crashing into him Sunday on a Sacramento roadway.

Joseph Lee Stanley, 42, from Sacramento was riding a bicycle and pulling another bike eastbound along the right shoulder of Gerber Road.

A car traveling in the same direction hit Stanley and drove away before officials could arrive and pronounce the bicyclist dead in the street.

The suspect’s car was damaged in the collision, leaving parts behind. Using the broken pieces and witness information, officers determined that the suspect’s car was a red Cadillac sedan, possibly a CTS model. The car will have identifiable damage to the front on the right side, including a broken headlight.