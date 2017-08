STOCKTON — Stockton detectives are at the scene of a homicide and have detained a man who they say is a person of interest in the case.

A woman in her 30s was found dead around 9:45 a.m. with unspecified trauma to her body on Don Boriga Way.

A 36-year-old man, whose identity has not been revealed, is being held as a person of interest.

