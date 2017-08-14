Colfax High School, Elementary Locked Down as Deputies Search for Wanted Man

COLFAX — Colfax High School and Elementary School were briefly locked down Monday morning as Placer County sheriff’s deputies search for a wanted man.

Officials identified the man as Brian Harris, who was last seen off Alpine Way in Colfax — near both schools.

Deputies did not go into detail for why Harris was wanted, only saying he had “outstanding felony warrants.”

Harris is said to have shoulder-length dirty blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, shorts and a black backpack. A photo provided by the Sheriff’s Office appears to show Harris with a different haircut.