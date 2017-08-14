Family Comes Home to Blood Splattered on Floors, Walls after Dog Attacks Intruder

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia family returned home to find their floors and walls splattered in blood after their German Shepherd apparently attacked an intruder, according to WRIC.

Tristan Murrin said he knew something was wrong when the dog greeted him at the front door.

“We noticed something when we walked in, when I walked in with my mother and there is blood spots on the ground, we looked up stairs and you see trails of blood coming from up stairs going all the way down,” Murrin told WRIC.

Murrin said Oden is not typically aggressive. However, he said he’s thankful the dog stood his ground.

“I think the dog did its job. He knew that someone was not supposed to be in my house and no one was home and he knows that he wasn’t supposed to be in there and he was doing something that he wasn’t supposed to be doing and so he knew to act upon it,” Murrin told WRIC.

Murrin shared photos and videos on Facebook that show the aftermath of the attempted break-in. His Facebook post has been shared over 100,000 times. He wrote:

“Last night we had a break in, luckily no one was home. My best friend Oden who is a German shepherd, protected my home and belongings when I wasn’t there, I couldn’t be more proud of him. Such an amazing breed that’s why everyone who doesn’t have an actual dog should consider on adopting or buying a dog.”

Police said no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.