Man Who Fired Gun at Workers, Officer in Kelseyville Arrested

KELSEYVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say they have arrested a man suspected of opening fire on highway workers and officers assisting them.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said Joshua Caleb Brown was arrested Monday on his property by SWAT teams without incident.

The department says Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers were on Highway 29 in Kelseyville Monday when he fired two shots in their direction.

Deputies say Brown fired three more shots at officials who responded to the scene before fleeing on foot.

Authorities issued a shelter in place and temporarily shut down Highway 29 to all traffic between Live Oak Drive and Bottle Rock Road.