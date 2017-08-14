New Sacramento Community Police Review Commission Meets for First Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Hope for a more peaceful, transparent relationship between the people of Sacramento and their police force -- that's just one goal Eddie Escobar has as he heads in to sit down with his 10 fellow commissioners for the first meeting of the city's new Community Police Review Commission.

"I want to give a unique insight, an impartial insight, coming in here non-biased, using a collective of my work experience, my career experience, my life experience, and I just want to give an impartial view on how better to assist police and community relations," he said.

The group Escobar's now a part of is Sacramento's third version of this kind of oversight.

The last body couldn't comment on police complaints during meetings and such issues with lack of power prompted its president to resign last October.

The new commission was created a month and a half later.

In the last few months before the group's first meeting, white city officers have been chastised by citizens for using excessive force against a black man jaywalking.

A young black pregnant mother has also made a citizen's request for a formal investigation of an incident in which she claims she was thrown to the ground by officers who were raiding the wrong apartment.

On its own, the department decided not to pursue an internal investigation in that situation because what field supervisors saw out of available body cam footage did not appear "substantive."

The new commission will not be able to subpoena witnesses or have disciplinary power over the police.

Such changes would require changes to the city charter.

Without that kind of independence, some say the city really hasn't moved forward.

But with its first meeting just getting underway, everyone will just have to wait and see how this commission moves.