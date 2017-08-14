Police: Man Barricaded in Modesto Convenience Store Taken into Custody

MODESTO — Police in Modesto say an armed man that barricaded himself inside a convenience store at Maze and Martin Luther King Boulevard has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to the store shortly after 4 p.m.

It appears the armed man is the only person in the store, and everyone else was able to get out.

#HappeningNow (1/2) Armed man barricaded inside a mini mart at Maze and Martin Luther King. Store us been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/zFIVkTBEve — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) August 14, 2017

What led to the standoff was not immediately clear.

#Update on barricaded subject. SWAT activated. Maze closed from Emerald to S. Washington. pic.twitter.com/8TQmpe214Z — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) August 14, 2017

The suspect was taken into custody about 5:40 p.m., according to police.

#Update Barricaded suspect has been taken into custody. Maze Blvd is reopening. pic.twitter.com/q8NedtH59n — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) August 15, 2017

Maze was shut down from Emerald to South Washington. It has since reopened.

