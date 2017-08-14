Police: Man Barricaded in Modesto Convenience Store Taken into Custody

MODESTO — Police in Modesto say an armed man that barricaded himself inside a convenience store at Maze and Martin Luther King Boulevard has been taken into custody.
Officers responded to the store shortly after 4 p.m.
It appears the armed man is the only person in the store, and everyone else was able to get out.
What led to the standoff was not immediately clear.
The suspect was taken into custody about 5:40 p.m., according to police.
Maze was shut down from Emerald to South Washington. It has since reopened.
