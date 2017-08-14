Stockton Police Arrest Mother on Child Abuse Charges After Toddler Suffers Head Trauma, Dies

STOCKTON — A mother has been arrested on child abuse charges after her toddler died after suffering from head trauma, police said.

St. Joseph’s Hospital called the Stockton Police Department Aug. 6 after a 20-month-old boy was brought in with obvious signs of trauma. He was also in cardiac arrest.

Medical staff performed life-saving measures and the child was transferred to Oakland Children’s Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Stockton detectives met with the toddler’s mother, 24-year-old Mavis Allen, and she was booked into jail on a child neglect charge.

An autopsy confirmed the trauma to the toddler’s head was most likely not caused by an accident. An investigation found that the child abuse allegedly happened in a motel room on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Stockton.

On Aug. 11, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office refiled charges against Allen. The charges include child abuse resulting in death with an additional enhancement charge.