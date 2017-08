Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The dead will rise for the fourth annual Carnival of the Dead in Roosevelt Park.

Everyone is invited to join in on the 17th annual Sacramento Zombie Walk and free festivities Aug. 26 from 4 to 11 p.m. at Roosevelt Park.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The terrifying night will also have live music, food trucks and vendors as well as a free screening of "Night of the Living Dead."

Find out more by visiting the event's Facebook page.